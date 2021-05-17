Ohio, NASA teaming up to test drones for ‘personal travel and delivery of goods’

The state has been selected by NASA to participate in an "advanced air mobility" project

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Are flying cars on the horizon for Ohio?

The state has been selected by NASA to participate in an “advanced air mobility” project that will develop applications for air taxi travel in addition to health care delivery and regional air cargo services.

A news release Monday from the state Department of Transportation states that FlyOhio would be participating in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign, which according to NASA’s website will “promote public confidence and accelerate the realization of emerging aviation markets for passenger and cargo transportation in urban, suburban, rural, and regional environments.”

“In Ohio, we have a longstanding history with advancing aerospace technology, and we continue to pursue new opportunities to support the development of cutting-edge technology,” said Governor DeWine. “We are eager to join with NASA in a new, broad coalition of institutions across the state who are investing in the advancement of this transformative aerospace technology.”

FlyOhio is a collaboration of public, private and academic institutions led by DriveOhio’s advanced air mobility (AAM) group.

“Ohio airspace among the first in the nation ready to fly beyond line of sight. FlyOhio works with public, private, and academic partners to develop, test, and deploy the technology needed for drones to safely fly long distances without fear of collision, ultimately bringing the use of unmanned aircraft for freight, package, and personal transportation closer to reality,” the release states.

The program’s development will be supported by the FlyOhio AAM Economic Impact Study due to be released June 6, 2021.