COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former teacher, district superintendent and higher education leader has been named Ohio’s new state superintendent.

Stephen Dackin is a former vice president of the Ohio State Board of Education, which voted 14-4 with one abstention Tuesday to approve his hiring.

Dackin succeeds former Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, who retired in September.

Stephanie Siddens had been serving in an interim role overseeing Ohio’s public K-12 education system since then.

The Fordham Institute, a pro-charter school advocacy organization, said Dackin’s varied background makes him “ideally qualified for the position.”

Besides classroom and administrative experience, Dackin recently oversaw Columbus State Community College’s school and community partnerships.