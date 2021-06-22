Ohio murder suspect arrested after police chase in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted out of Ohio for an alleged murder has been arrested after a two-hour manhunt in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to Jackson County, WV, Sheriff Ross H. Mellinger, the incident began with a vehicle pursuit on I-77. The chase lasted approximately 15 minutes and ended with a crash on Statts Road just outside of Ripley.

The incident then turned into a foot pursuit with approximately 20 officers from four different law enforcement agencies working to find the suspect.

After two hours, Dezi Walker was arrested on the scene, Mellinger says.

According to our sister station, WJW, Walker is wanted for aggravated murder in the Cleveland area. Investigators said in November 2020 Walker is accused of allegedly killing another man after a fight at a business in Cleveland on October 10.