Ohio mom of boy fatally shot opposes appeal of officer’s firing

CLEVELAND (AP) – The mother of a 12-year-old black boy who was fatally shot by a white Cleveland police officer wants the police union to stop trying to overturn the officer’s firing.

Tamir Rice’s mother turned over petitions with more than 170,000 signatures to the Cleveland police union on Monday.

The union in March appealed the firing of Timothy Loehmann who shot and killed Tamir while he was playing with a pellet gun at a city park.



The officer was cleared in the 2014 shooting but fired for failing to disclose to Cleveland that he’d been previously forced out by another department. A city arbitrator upheld the firing.

Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, says the former officer doesn’t belong back on the job.

The union says it plans to continue its challenge.

06/04/19 07:30:02 (GMT -4:00)