Ohio mom charged with intentionally driving into path of semi, killing her child

The mother from South Euclid is charged with aggravated murder

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) – A spokesman for a city outside Cleveland says a woman charged with aggravated murder intentionally drove into the path of a semitrailer on an interstate, killing her 10-year-old daughter and severely injuring her 6-year-old son.

Mentor spokesman Ante Logarusic released a statement Monday explaining the circumstances surrounding the charges after receiving media inquiries about the case.

Logarusic said police spent nine months investigating before turning the case over to prosecutors.

Lake County Prosecutor Charles Coulson on Saturday had declined to say why 28-year-old Kia Ferguson, of South Euclid, was charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the January collision on Interstate 90.

Ferguson has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond. Her attorneys say they will contest the charges in court.

The 56-year-old semitrailer driver wasn’t injured.

