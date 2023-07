COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Powell plastic surgeon with a once-viral TikTok page was stripped of her medical license on Wednesday.

The Ohio Medical Board permanently revoked the licensure of Dr. Katharine Grawe, formerly known as @doctorroxy on TikTok, after she botched the surgeries of three patients – each of whom required medical care following their procedures, according to disciplinary records with the board. She was issued a $4,500 fine for failing to meet the standard of care.

From 2018 to 2022, Grawe frequently livestreamed patients’ surgeries on her TikTok, amassing thousands of followers who tuned in to watch the procedures. But a board member at Wednesday’s hearing said Grawe prioritized her social media presence over her patients.

Three patients who received treatment from Grawe at her Powell-based practice, Roxy Plastic Surgery, were forced to seek medical attention after their surgeries, according to medical board records. Some reported skin tears, infections and other serious complications.

The board, who temporarily suspended Grawe’s license in October, said she had been warned as early as 2018 about patients’ privacy concerns regarding the live-streaming of their surgeries, often in intimate areas.

Grawe can no longer practice medicine in the state of Ohio.