COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group seeking to legalize marijuana possession and cultivation in Ohio submitted nearly 30,000 additional signatures to state officials.

The group seeks to put the issue in front of lawmakers this year.

Earlier this month, it looked like the group might not get the nearly 133,000 signatures needed before Thursday’s deadline. It was 13,000 signatures short as of Jan. 3.

Cleveland.com reported Thursday The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted 29,918 new signatures. The state still has to verify those extra signatures.

Should the petition drive ultimately succeed, Ohio lawmakers will have four months to decide whether to take up the issue.