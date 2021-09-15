Ohio map-making panel sees new proposals as deadline nears

by: Julie Carr Smyth, The Associated Press

Ohio redistricting

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, foreground, speaks to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, seated, the co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, as other members of the panel prepared for a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican member of Ohio’s powerful redistricting panel has proposed a compromise map of new state legislative districts with less than two hours to go before a midnight deadline.

GOP Senate President Matt Huffman’s revised district boundaries were made available on the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s website, as was an amended map submitted by the panel’s Democratic co-chair, state Sen. Vernon Sykes.

It was still unclear whether one of the maps had enough time to garner the necessary bipartisan support to last for 10 years, as the once-per-decade process envisions.

Without Democrats’ buy-in, the maps would last just four years.

