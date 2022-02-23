COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A political stalemate over Ohio’s new legislative maps has plunged the state into confusion.

As members of a new map-drawing commission defended themselves against potential contempt charges for failing to meet the latest court order requiring them to stop gerrymandering, top leaders were urging lawmakers to delay the May 3 primary.

The bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission planned to meet again Wednesday and Thursday. Members tried to deflect the threatened sanctions by telling the Ohio Supreme Court that — despite declaring an impasse last week — they believe legal maps might be drawn by the end of this week.