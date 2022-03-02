CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – When it comes to fitness, Nate Traucht is top tier. He’s a personal trainer at a gym in the Columbus area and is a former bodybuilder.

Years ago, his father had pre-cancerous cells removed at the age of 44.

But even knowing his family history, Nate was still reluctant to get a colonoscopy.

“I am a man so I said, ‘Eh, I don’t need that.’ That was 2019. Then 2020 came and he said, ‘You really should do this,’ but I said, ‘Yeah, it’s COVID.'”

At the age of 46, Nate finally got the colonoscopy that revealed a tumor in his colon and cancer in his lymph nodes. It was stage 3 colorectal cancer.

“I didn’t have fatigue, didn’t have blood in my stool, I didn’t have cramping. There was no indication that I would or did have cancer,” he said.

Last year, the Cleveland Clinic established the Center for Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer, focusing on providing comprehensive and coordinated care for young people with colorectal cancer.

Also in 2021, the center saw 122 patients, with an average age of 40 years old, diagnosed with advanced or stage 4 cancer.

This year, the center has already seen more than 40 patients. Since colorectal cancer screenings are only recommended to begin at 45, younger adults are more likely to be diagnosed at an advanced stage.

When asked why more and more young people are being diagnosed with colon cancer, Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Smitha Krishnaumurthi says, “It must be something that people are exposed to as teenagers or even as children because we’re seeing that this cancer is on the rise even with people in their 20’s.”

Nate’s treatment included a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, but an MRI earlier this year at the clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center would reveal the tumor had disappeared with no surgery needed.

During his entire ordeal, Nate never missed a day of work and he’s now spending more time with his two young daughters.

He says knowing your family history, no matter your age is key to survival.

“I’ve already told my children (they) should probably start getting scans at 35 just for early detection. Don’t be afraid of it. Go in and do it and get the care you need from day one,” he said.

Doctors say anyone with a family history should start getting colonoscopies at the age of 40.