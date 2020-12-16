Ohio man who claimed to be missing boy sentenced to prison

Ohio

The 25-year-old claimed to be an Illinois child who's been missing for years

by: Dan Sewell, Associated Press

Brian Rini, falsely claimed to be missing Illinois boy, Timmothy Pitzen

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Ohio man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing Illinois child has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars and one year of probation for aggravated identity theft.

Twenty-five-year-old Brian Michael Rini apologized during the video hearing Tuesday, before U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett made his sentence official.

Barrett told Rini earlier this year he faced a mandatory two-year sentence, but the judge wanted to see results of a presentencing investigation before entering it.

Rini gets credit for time served, so he will be released on probation in less than four months.

Timmothy Pitzen
Timmothy Pitzen

