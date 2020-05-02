Ohio man who bought kids’ underwear, dealt porn learns sentence

Lagle offered an undercover officer money for the panties of two fictitious minor daughters and for sex with them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A New Concord, Ohio man who traded in child pornography and paid minors for underwear they’d worn was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

Thirty-two-year-old John D. Lagle was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Columbus. He pleaded guilty last October to distributing and receiving child pornography.

Over the apps Kik and Wicker, Lagle offered an undercover officer money for the panties of two fictitious minor daughters and for sex with them.

A search warrant of his home found child pornography and many pairs of children’s underwear, including the pair purchased from the officer.