NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — A New Philadelphia man planned on cheering on his high school alma mater during a football game only to end up fighting to survive after he suffered cardiac arrest in the second quarter.

“I remember the national anthem and then I remember nothing after that,” said Tim Stevanus, 77.

What he does recall is just how chilly he was in the stands on Nov. 24. It was so cold the military veteran questioned if he should take off his hat during the national anthem, which was unusual he said.

“We had arrived at a football game on a very cold night it was in the 20s in Louisville,” Stevanus said. “The parking was all jumbled and we had to walk a little distance to the stadium.”

Stevanus, a kidney cancer and heart attack survivor, later learned he owed his life to bystanders who happened to be firefighter-paramedics at the game.

“I understand I kind of looked like I was asleep,” he said. “I was actually snoring. They tell you, you can do that but my heart has stopped.”

His son-in-law, a first responder noticed the sign of trouble right away and quickly came to his rescue along with others in the stands. Their efforts were quickly followed by paramedics on duty at the game who assisted in life-saving CPR.

Tim Stevanus. WJW photo

“It’s not a usual occurrence,” said Louisville Fire Department Captain Thomas Ruskin who was working the game that day.

Louisville Fire Chief Rod Bordner heard the call and responded to the scene from home. He said Stevanus was “very fortunate.”

Thanks to a pacemaker and the swift action of first responders Stevanus recovered and is preparing to begin rehab. He recently met up with the group of people who came to his rescue during a city ceremony honoring their efforts.

“To see him walking and talking and no deficits was absolutely amazing,” said Ruskin.

Stevanus considers his good fortune a blessing.

“I say God put everything in place for this,” he said. “I could have been anywhere when this happened, and we had paramedics on hand that could come and take care of me.”

Since his health scare, Stevanus celebrated his 53rd wedding anniversary, a milestone he may not have reached without the help of people willing to assist in his time of need.

“Garaway lost the game, but I won big time,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”