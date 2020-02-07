Ohio man sentenced to life for raping 3 children

A man from south-central Ohio was sentenced to life in prison for raping three children

JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from south-central Ohio was sentenced to life in prison for raping three children.

According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost, 27-year-old Travis Beavers, of Jackson County, gained access to the children through his relationship with the family.

Yost said the assaults happened between August 2018 and April 2019. Family members were notified by the victims and Beavers was indicted in May 2019.

“This predator stole the innocence of children – rape is a violation of the body, the mind and the soul and its trauma has a lifetime impact on survivors,” Yost said. “The young victims showed incredible strength to tell an adult and end the abuse.”

Beavers was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years. If released, he will be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

“This kind of crime has permanent effects on victims. It’s something they’ll have to deal with for the rest of their lives. I hope this conviction brings them some peace. I appreciate Attorney General’s Dave Yost’s office for taking the case and working together to get a conviction for these victims,” said Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier.