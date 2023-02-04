DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman.

According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

The sentencing comes after Axline was accused of driving intoxicated and recklessly and crashing a vehicle into an embankment on the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on June 7, 2021.

Elizabeth Marie Parker, 19, of Centerville, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Parker was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was a member of the 2020 graduating class at Centerville High School.

Another 19-year-old was inside the vehicle and suffered “life-altering injuries” from the crash.

Axline was taken to the hospital and released a day later after being treated for minor injuries. When Axline returned home, the National Park Service interviewed him, where he reportedly admitted to driving the vehicle.

The National Park Service determined the vehicle was traveling around 90 mph just seconds before the vehicle crashed.

Axline is required to pay $5,000 in restitution. After the driver is released from federal prison, he will be on federal supervision for 3 years.

The decision was announced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville by the Honorable Thomas A. Varlan.