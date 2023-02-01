BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Beavercreek was sentenced to prison for attempting to join the terrorist group ISIS.

Naser Almadaoji, 23, an Iraqi-born U.S. citizen, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Almadaoji pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization in November 2021. He admitted to attempting to provide material support – himself, as personnel – to foreign terrorist organizations, namely ISIS and ISIS-K.

According to court documents, Almadaoji purchased a plane ticket for travel on Oct. 24, 2018, and was arrested by FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officers after checking in and obtaining his boarding pass.

Investigators say Almadaoji intended to travel to Kazakhstan where he planned to be smuggled into Afghanistan to receive military training.

He told an informant that he wanted to start a conflict in the United States between the federal government and anti-government militia and wanted to know how to make a car bomb. He also sent a video of himself wearing a headscarf and pledging allegiance to the leader of ISIS.