ROSS TWP., Ohio (CNN Newsource) – An Ohio man was pulled from a soybean silo Thursday, living to tell the tale.

A man got trapped when he slipped into the silo at a farm in Ross Township. It took three hours to get him out.

He was taken to the hospital and should make a full recovery.

The man is lucky.

According to the U.S. Centers for Agricultural Safety and Health, grain essentially drowns the victims in nearly half of all grain entrapments.