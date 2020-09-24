Patton was convicted of molesting two boys in 1994 and of collecting boys' urine from restrooms in 2008

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Dublin, Ohio man with a history of convictions for child molestation and collecting the urine of young boys is now facing child pornography charges.

Alan Patton, 68, was arrested Thursday morning for suspicion of possessing child pornography. He is charged with one count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip came to the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Patton was trying to locate child porn through an online search engine. Detectives got a search warrant for his home and seized multiple storage devices.

The contents of those devices led to charges being filed.

Patton is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 1994 of molesting two young boys.

In 2008, he was convicted of criminal mischief and of collection of bodily substances without consent. Both incidents were due to the collection of urine from restrooms used by young boys.

The sheriff’s office says further charges are expected.

