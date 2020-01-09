Ohio man pleads guilty to claiming he was missing boy Timmothy Pitzen

Brian Rini claimed he'd been held captive and abused for years before escaping from two men

HAMILTON CO., Ohio (CNN Newsource) – An Ohio man admitted to lying about being a missing Illinois boy, which set off a frenzy last year.

Brian Rini, of Medina, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of aggravated identity theft.

Last April, he told FBI agents and police officers in Newport, Kentucky that he was Timmothy Pitzen.

Pitzen went missing in 2011 when he was 6 years old.

DNA testing revealed he was not the missing boy.

Rini admitted he saw the story about Pitzen’s case on TV.

The charge Rini pleaded guilty to carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence.