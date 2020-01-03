Ohio man pleads guilty in infant son’s death, gets 24 years

Authorities responding to a 911 call last April found his 2-month-old son unresponsive at a home

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man accused in the death of his infant son and of injuring the child’s older sibling has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Cody Colwell pleaded guilty in Warren County on Friday to voluntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Authorities responding to a 911 call last April found his 2-month-old son unresponsive at a home.

Prosecutors say the baby had suffered blunt force injury to the head. Colwell declined to say anything in court Friday.

