CANTON, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Ohio is being charged for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Steven Saris, 47, of Canton is accused of operating Café 62, an illegal gambling business involving slot machines, in the Canton area.

If Saris is convicted, a sentence will be determined by the court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offenses and the characteristics of the violation.

The agencies involved in the investigation were the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Ohio Casino and Gaming Commission and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the press release, Assistant U.S. Attorneys David M. Toepfer and Robert J. Patton are prosecuting the case.