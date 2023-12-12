** Previous coverage is shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trucker found dead in Preble County on Friday has been identified.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) representative, Jeffrey D. Williams, 63, of Ashland, has been named as the trucker found Friday on I-70 in Preble County.

On Friday, Dec. 8, OSHP was contacted by a commercial freight carrier company to have troopers check on the welfare of one of their drivers. Upon arrival at the truck on the highway near State Route 503, troopers found the driver dead in the cab of the vehicle.

OSHP is still investigating the incident.