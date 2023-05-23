[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Fremont man who threw a beer can at a Cleveland Browns game in 2021, hitting another fan and sending her to the hospital, was sentenced to a brief jail term and ordered to pay restitution.

William Boukissen II, 35, of Fremont, was indicted in September by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on a charge of felonious assault, for throwing the full beer can that hit Stephanie Allen in the head.

Boukissen last year pleaded not guilty to the felony assault charge, but last week took a plea deal that downgraded the charge to a first-degree misdemeanor.

As part of his sentence handed down May 15, he’ll report to a local jail on June 9 to serve a four-day jail sentence — which he can choose to serve at his local jail in Fremont — and be on probation for a year after that. If he fouls up while on probation, he could face 180 days in jail or other sanctions.

A judge ruled he also must pay $13,000 in restitution to Allen, court records show.

Allen told the FOX 8 I-Team that the assault gave her a concussion and left her with a permanent indentation on her head.

“I was cheering and clapping because of the touchdown. Next thing you know, something hit me in my head and I went down. It felt like a car hit me in my head,” Allen told the I-Team.

Surveillance footage from FirstEnergy Stadium showed the attack. City and county prosecutors at the time declined to pursue charges since, as county prosecutors said, there was no intent to cause injury. Boukissen wasn’t charged until more than eight months after the incident.

“He intentionally threw that can. I mean, anybody that looks at that video can tell he intentionally did it,” Allen later told the I-Team. “Now, I can hopefully try to pursue him to try to pay all my medical bills.”