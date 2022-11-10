MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office.

Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching a verdict.

According to the prosecuting attorney Ray Grogan, Chafin could face life in prison without parole when a judge sentences him at a later date.

During the trial, the jury saw a video interview where the child disclosed the rape and testimony from a polygraphist who disclosed that Chafin denied the rape during the polygraph exam.