HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department.

Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while it was shut off. Rescuers removed Craig and CPR was performed before a coroner was called to pronounce the man dead.

The Licking County Coroners Office said an autopsy will be performed Thursday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.