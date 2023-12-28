KEY WEST, Fla. — An Ohio man was arrested and is now facing felony charges after South Florida news station Local10 says he threatened to “blow up” a bar he had been kicked out of, twice.

According to reports, John Paul Meadows, of the Greater Cleveland area of Macedonia, was kicked out of a Rick’s Bar in Key West.

An arrest report allegedly states when Meadows was kicked out of Rick’s the second time, he “made a big scene,” yelling and refusing to leave until he was told the police were called.

Police records show that Meadows then walked over to the neighboring bar, Smokin’ Tuna Saloon, where he told the manager he had been kicked out, and he was going to “blow them up.”

Local10 reports that the manager of the Smokin’ Tuna asked Meadows if he meant to “blow them up on social media,” but he said he was going to “f—them up” the next night.

The Smokin’ Tuna manager then went over to Rick’s Bar to find out what happened and the bartender told her that Meadows had been kicked out for fighting with his wife. When the manager walked back to her saloon, she found Meadows “touching and harassing” two women and his wife was nowhere in sight.

The manager then kicked Meadows out of the Smokin’ Tuna where Local10 said he left without incident.

Police found Meadows about a block away where they arrested him on a charge of threatening to discharge a destructive device.

According to Local10, Meadows was being held without bond at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Key West Facility as of Wednesday afternoon.