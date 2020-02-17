Ohio man claims ex-wife, former stuntwoman, tried to have him killed prior to deadly shootout

Ohio BCI and the Greene County Sheriff's office are working to untangle the details of the shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Suzanne Schmidt, Greene County First Assistant Prosecutor, says the double shooting case at a home near Yellow Springs will require a lengthy investigation.

“It’s a very complex set of facts,” said Schmidt. “What we plan to do in a case like this is…once the investigation is done have the matter presented to a Greene County grand jury for a review to see if any charges are warranted. That’s typically what we do but it’s going to be a long process.”

Ohio BCI and the Greene County Sheriff’s office are working to untangle the details of the shooting that happened Wednesday, leaving two people dead.

Cheryl Sanders, 59, and her husband Robert Sanders, 56, were killed.

Cheryl Sanders was a former Hollywood stuntwoman. A web page dedicated to her life and career recently posted a tribute to her passing.

It is with a very broken heart that we share that Cheryl Wheeler Sanders was killed by gun fire on February 12, 2020. She was a dear friend and a wonderful person who often dealt with more in life than anyone should have to deal with. womeninstunts.com

The identity of the ex-husband and his wife are not being shared for their safety, however, many factors are causing authorities to believe the situation started as a set up.

Two surveillance cameras were found broadcasting footage of Sanders’ ex-husbands home. Police also found that Robert Sanders had several false forms of identity with him in addition to counterfeit car tags.

On Wednesday, the homeowner told authorities that he was returning home with his wife when they were confronted and threatened by Robert Sanders. The homeowner shot at Sanders and moments later Cheryl drove to the scene.

“[Cheryl] was threating to kill the guy’s wife and he fired upon that person,” explained Sheriff Gene Fischer.

It has been determined that the Sanders both died from gunshot wounds sustained at the scene although authorities are awaiting ballistics reports and other tests to confirm who shot whom.

The homeowner also told authorities that his ex-wife, Cheryl, had targeted him in the past.

“About five years ago, the resident …notified us that he had received information that the ex-wife was trying to hire somebody to murder him,” said Sheriff Fischer.

The question now is whether charges will be brought, and that answer will be some time in coming.