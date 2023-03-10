Travis Risner, of Wheelersburg, is charged with two counts of rape. (Courtesy/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Scioto County deputies have arrested a Wheelersburg man, who is accused of raping a three-year-old and a 10-year-old child.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report that a three-year-old child may have been sexually assaulted. An investigation confirmed that there was a three-year-old victim and the possibility of another victim, who would have been 10.

Travis Risner, 23, was charged with two counts of rape, first degree felonies, and one count of importuning, a third-degree felony. He is being held on a $210,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s office noted that the investigation is ongoing and it could involve more victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Conkel at 740-351-1091.