Ohio man charged with making online threats after participating in riots at U.S. Capitol

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Clinton County man has been charged with making online threats and threatening a witness in connection to his alleged participation in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Forty-year-old Justin Stoll of Wilmington was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and appeared in federal court Friday, U.S. Attorney David DeVillers stated in a news release.

Court documents say Stoll used the username “Th3RealHuckleberry” on the app Clapper and YouTube to post videos related to his participation in the Capitol protests.

In one video, court records state, Stoll asks his viewers if he should wear a black United States flag shirt to D.C., stating, “Basically, if you are an enemy combatant, you will be shot on sight. … I know this is the end-all flag.”

Stoll also allegedly posted videos of himself outside the Capitol with other protesters, where he says, “D.C.’s a war zone! … You ain’t got enough cops, baby! We are at war at the Capitol. … We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.”

According to the court document, someone commented on a YouTube video of Stoll’s, and he responded via another video and said:

Well, that shows your f—— ignorance because, clearly, the Capitol building is owned by the people, so again, nothing will happen. Secondly, I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy’s not stupid. [Wink.] Third, if you ever in your f—— existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker. You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don’t care. If you ever jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your motherf—— maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting.

Stoll was released by the court and ordered to stay in the Southern District of Ohio with an electronic GPS monitor. According to DeViller’s office, he was also ordered to not use social media, obtain mental health counseling, not possess firearms, and not contact potential witnesses or victims.

Stoll faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the federal charges.