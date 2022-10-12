RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Riverside man has been indicted on over 100 charges after police say he sexually assaulted three victims, two of whom were children under the age of 13.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Junior announced that 44-year-old Colin Hansford is facing a massive collection of counts after a USB was found with videos of Hansford sexually assaulting several victims.

According to the release, law enforcement was given a USB flash drive in September with several images of child pornography as well as videos of Hansford sexually assaulting an adult and two children aged 12 and 3 years old. Both the adult and the 12-year-old were drugged at the time.

“The facts in this case, are shocking,” Prosecutor Heck said.“It is imperative that we protect the children in our community from sexual predators. This defendant will be held accountable for his horrific actions and faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.”

On Tuesday, October 11, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Hansford on 77 normal charges. With the addition of Sexually Violent Predator Specifications, Hansford is now facing over 100 counts.

He has been indicted with the following:

10 counts of Rape of a Child <10 years of age

Three counts of Rape of a Substantially Impaired Victim

One count of Rape of a Child <13 years of age  22 counts of Pandering Sexually‐

Oriented Material Involving a Minor – create

27 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity‐Oriented Material or Performance

Four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition of a Child <13 years of age

Three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition of a Substantially Impaired Victim

33 counts of Pandering Sexually‐Oriented Material Involving a Minor ‐ possess

One count of Public Indecency

Multiple Sexually Violent Offender Specifications

Hansford is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, October 13.