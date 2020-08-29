Ohio man arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Shawn P. Koster was arrested on suspicion of five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

LAWRENCE CO., Ohio (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing charges after an investigation into unlawful sexual misconduct with a minor in Lawrence County.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives searched a home in Ironton as part of an ongoing investigation concerning possible sexual misconduct with a minor.

Deputies say during an interview with detectives, the suspect, Shawn P. Koster, allegedly confessed to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor while the child was between 14 and 16 years old.

Koster was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail on suspicion of five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, with each count being a felony of a third degree.

Deputies say additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.