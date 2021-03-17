Ohio man arrested for trespassing at Prince Harry and Meghan’s California home

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (WCMH) — A Licking County man was arrested at the end of last year for trespassing at the Montecito, California, home of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC4 that 37-year-old Nickolas Brooks is accused of trespassing on the property twice. The first time was on Christmas Eve afternoon. Brooks was given a warning, SBSO Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said.
Two days later, deputies were called back to the home on Dec. 26 just before 3 p.m., and Brooks was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing, Zick added.
Public records show Brooks lives in Heath, roughly 2,400 miles from Montecito. Brooks told UK news paper The Sun he drove there and was “high” during the incident.
“I don’t know why I went to their place; that’s kind of where I ended up. I drove across the country — I know it’s crazy,” The Sun says Brooks told them. “I’ve been told to stay away and that I’m never allowed back there, but I don’t have to appear in court. I was in jail for a night, and they told me to stay away in the future.”
The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office would not release more information about the incident.
NBC4 has contacted Brooks for comment but has not heard back.
Earlier this month in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry revealed that royal family cut him, Meghan, and son Archie off financially after they announced plans to step back from their senior duties with the institution. That also included an end to their royal security detail.