WELLSTON, OHIO (WOWK) — Wellston Police Department says Alexander Triplett, III threatened to shoot an employee at the Edgewood Manor Nursing Facility.

Reports on the incident came in to WPD around 7:14 p.m. on Saturday. WPD officers responded, but Triplett had just left in a red Chevy sedan.

Triplett was quickly apprehended at 7:30 p.m. and arrested for Aggravated Menacing and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia. He was incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Triplett was seen in Jackson County Municipal Court on Monday. He was held in jail on a $10,000 bond.