MANSFIELD, OH (WOWK) — A 20-year-old Ohio man was arrested Monday for driving more than 150 miles to pick up three minors after talking to them on Snapchat, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses told them “several juveniles” got into a vehicle with 20-year-old Robert Tubbs Jr, of Mansfield, and another man.

After an investigation, it was found that a juvenile was in the vehicle after one of them talked to them on Snapchat, according to deputies. They said one of the men sent the minor inappropriate photos.

They said Tubbs and the other man drove from Mansfield to Portsmouth to pick up the three minors to “have sexual conduct with one or all” of the minors.

Tubbs was arrested and charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, importuning, and pandering obscenity involving a minor. Tubbs is in the Scioto County Jail on a $25,500 bond.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.