CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWK) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says one man is in jail after a Saturday morning pursuit.

Around 8 a.m., a Gallia County deputy on patrol in Clay Township saw a vehicle with a registration violation.

(Photo from Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was allegedly Logan C. Wamsley, 31, of Bidwell, Ohio. Champlin says the on-duty deputy knew Wamsley had a suspended driver’s license.

The deputy tried to stop Wamsley, but he fled until losing control of the car near the intersection of Racood Road and State Route 218, the Sheriff says.

Then Wamsley allegedly tried to flee on foot. The Sheriff says Wamsley “lost his foot race” with deputies and was arrested.

Deputies later learned Wamsley was allegedly driving a stolen car from the Huntington Township area. The car’s original owner has the vehicle back, although it was damaged when Wamsley crashed it, Champlin says.

Wamsley was taken to Gallia County Jail.

“This incident today is yet another example of how hard work and proactive policing takes the fight to the criminals and stops the victimization of our citizens,” Champlin says. “To say that I am proud of these deputies is a sheer understatement.”