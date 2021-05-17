Ohio man arrested after allegedly fleeing shooting scene

Hill faces a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, according to the sheriff's office

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing charges connected to a shooting at a hotel early yesterday morning.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call around 5:35 a.m. Sunday, May 16 regarding a reported shooting at the Country Hearth Inn & Suites in South Point, OH. Deputies said when they entered the room, they found the victim, identified as 27-year-old Brianna Bond, had been shot twice in the shoulder area.

The sheriff’s office says Bond told the deputies she had allegedly been in an argument with the suspect, Frank T. Hill, 48, of Ironton. Bond was taken to an area hospital and deputies said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies searched the hotel and surrounding area for Hill and found clothing they believed belonged to him near the wood line behind the hotel. The sheriff’s office says around 7 a.m., deputies found him a few blocks away allegedly hidden under a discarded couch over a 25-foot embankment of a creek.

Hill was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. Deputies said Hill claimed to have discarded the firearm as he was leaving the hotel, and a handgun was recovered from the area. Hill faces a charge of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Coal Grove Police Department, the South Point Police Department, the Ironton Police Department, and the Chesapeake Police Department.