BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men, including one from Dublin, who were charged in the death of Stone Foltz at Bowling Green State University, recently changed their pleas to guilty to some of the charges against them.

Canyon Caldwell, of Dublin, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of obstructing justice and eight

counts of misdemeanor hazing.

Caldwell had originally been charged with third degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third degree felony

tampering with evidence and misdemeanors involving the provision of alcohol to underage individuals. But the involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed and the tampering charge was amended to the obstruction charge, which is a fifth degree felony with a maximum penalty of one year in prison, according to Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.

Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware, Ohio, was a sophomore at Bowling Green. He died March 4, 2021, after an event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Caldwell was one of eight men charged in Foltz’s death.

“As the picture has become even clearer, the role that Mr. Caldwell played in the event that led to Stone’s death was less significant than the others indicted,” Dobson said. “Mr. Caldwell’s plea means that we have five convictions, four of which are felony convictions resulting from this event.”

Jarrett Prizel, of Olean, New York, pleaded guilty April 22 to reckless homicide, a third degree felony, and Benjamin Boyers, of Sylvania, Ohio, pleaded guilty April 26 to reckless homicide in addition to obstructing justice, a fifth degree felony, and seven counts of hazing, all fourth degree misdemeanors.

Others who have been convicted in the case include:

Niall Sweeney, Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in September to felony tampering with evidence as well as misdemeanor hazing

Aaron Lehane, of Loveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in November to obstructing justice, obstructing official business, eight counts of hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. All charges are misdemeanors

Others that remain on the case and are scheduled to go on trial starting May 16 include: