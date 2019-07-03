Ohio man accused of murdering 4 family members arrested in Connecticut

Authorities say the victims were all shot a total of 18 times, and all the shots but one were to the head

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (CNN Newsource) – An Ohio man was arrested in Connecticut Thursday for the murder of his wife and three of her family members.

Gurpreet Singh, 37, faces four counts of aggravated murder.

Singh’s wife, her parents and her aunt were shot to death. It happened in April in West Chester Township, located in the southeastern corner of the state.

Singh is reportedly the person who called 911 to report the crime.

“At approximately 2 p.m., in cooperation with the exceptional service provided by the Branford Connecticut Police Department, Gurpreet Singh was arrested without incident. He will be held in the New Haven County Jail until extradition occurs,” said West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog.

Ohio prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against Singh.