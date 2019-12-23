Ohio man accused of killing family will get interpreter in court

Singh has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the April 28 fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – The court case of a man accused of killing his wife and three other family members in Ohio must start over with an interpreter provided for him.

A Butler County judge set another arraignment for Monday for Gurpreet Singh.

Singh has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the April 28 fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester.

The judge scheduled another arraignment after Singh’s attorneys questioned whether a language barrier prevents him from understanding court proceedings.

The judge says an interpreter fluent in Punjabi must attend all hearings for the native from India.

