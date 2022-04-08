JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Steubenville man is being charged, accused of filming himself performing a sex act on a toddler.

Cody Tyler Whitacre was charged with three counts of rape of a 3-year-old and five counts of creating child porn with the same kid.

The alleged crimes happened on March 7 and again on March 22. Investigators say Whitacre then sent the images to other people on March 17, March 21 and March 22.

Whitacre was arrested by Steubenville police Saturday.

He will be arraigned next Wednesday at 9 a.m.