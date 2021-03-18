Ohio man accused of assaulting police officer during Capitol riots being held in local jail

He's accused of being part of a crowd that pushed through a barricade and drove officers further back toward the Capitol

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain County man is accused of assaulting a police officer during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Clifford Mackrell, of Wellington, faces federal charges of:

Forcibly Assault, Resist, Oppose, Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere with Certain Officers or Employees

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority with Intent to Impede or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Government Business or Official Functions

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder DQG

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

According to a criminal complaint, Mackrell is accused of being part of a crowd that broke through officers’ line by pushing through a barricade and driving officers further back toward the Capitol building.

The complaint includes photos that investigators say show Mackrell’s actions.

The documents state that Mackrell was at the front of the crowd, and assaulted a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. They allege he first strikes the officer multiple times, then grabs for the officer’s gas mask, under the officer’s face shield.

The complaint states that just prior to the assaults and gas-mask-grab, a member of the crowd sprayed what appeared to be bear-spray towards the officers. Mackrell is accused of then trying to expose the officer to the spray by grabbing his gas mask.

During the altercation, officers were eventually able to knock down Mackrell.

Investigators say that someone operating a camera followed the assailant and asked him his name and where he was from. The court documents say the man stated his name was “Cliff” and that he was from “Ohio.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge William H. Baughman Jr. ordered Mackrell released on $20,000 unsecured bond. Federal prosecutors and Mackrell’s court appointed attorney agreed to terms of the release. The terms include, the defendant being on electronic home monitoring, Mackrell must live with his mother, and cannot leave the Northern District of Ohio without permission, other than to attend court hearings in Washington, D.C. His release from U.S. Marshals custody will happen only after an inspection of his mother’s home to ensure it is suitable for home monitoring.