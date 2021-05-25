Ohio, Mahoning County see drop in missing children reports

There were 21,530 missing persons reports in the state in 2020

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s recent report on missing children found that reports decreased in Mahoning and Trumbull counties while increasing slightly in Columbiana County.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the 2020 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report on Tuesday.

According to the report, there were 21,520 people reported missing in 2020, which is 2,772 less than the 2019 report.

Of these, 16,332 were reports of missing children, 8,396 girls and 7,935 boys. In one report, the sex of the child was unknown and included in the female category.

Authorities said 97.2% were recovered safely by the end of the year. Of all the cases where circumstances were specified, 9,064 missing children were classified as runaways.

Ohio law enforcement issued seven Amber Alerts through the Ohio Amber Alert Plan in 2020, and all of the children were recovered safely.

There were six attempted child abductions in 2020, 15 fewer than in 2019. In cases where the method of attempted abduction was known, 50% involved a vehicle.

In Mahoning County, there were 568 missing children reports, down from 1,074 reported last year and from 710 reported in 2018.

In Trumbull County, there were 162 missing children reports, down from 198 last year and 230 reported in 2018.

In Columbiana County, there were 54 missing children reports, an increase from 40 reported last year but down from 64 reported in 2018.

The report was released to recognize National Missing Children’s Day, which is held annually on May 25.

“When a child is reported as missing, we rely on law enforcement officers to locate and reunite the child with their loved ones – a mission that requires quick thinking and compassion,” Yost said. “I’m thankful for the peace officers who drop everything at a moment’s notice to protect a child and those who are dedicated to the pursuit of the children not yet found.”

A database of missing persons in Ohio can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.