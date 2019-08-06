Ohio Macy’s locations collecting money for Dayton victims’ families

The department store chain has already donated $20,000 to the Dayton Foundation

(WKBN) – Macy’s is collecting money for those affected by a mass shooting in Dayton.

The department store chain has already donated $20,000 to the Dayton Foundation, which established a fund to help victims and their families.

From August 7 to August 21, all Macy’s stores in Ohio will give customers the choice to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar. The change will benefit the Dayton Foundation’s Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Macy’s plans to continue to work with the community to continue helping Dayton.

There are Macy’s locations in the Southern Park Mall in Boardman and Eastwood Mall in Niles.