PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Jon Husted were out on Lake Erie Thursday for Fish Ohio Day.

The event was co-sponsored by the Division of Wildlife, Lake Erie Shores & Islands and the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association.

It was a good day for Husted when he landed a big walleye.

“Lake Erie is renowned as the Walleye Capital of the World and a premier recreation destination,” Husted said. “As someone who fishes the lake frequently, I can say that it boasts the best walleye fishing in the country.”

Exceptional hatches in the past six of eight years have contributed to an abundance of 2- to 4-year-old fish ranging in size from 15 to 22 inches. Larger fish from the 2015 and earlier hatches provide chances to reel in a Fish Ohio qualifying walleye (minimum 28 inches), according to state wildlife officials.