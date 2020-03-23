Breaking News
Ohio liquor store brawl ends with man fatally shot, teen charged

Ohio

A brawl involving several patrons inside a Cleveland liquor store ended with a fatal shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a brawl involving several patrons inside a Cleveland liquor store ended with a teenage boy fatally shooting a man.

The shooting occurred early Friday night at the store in the city’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood.

Authorities say 24-year-old Kevin Boyd was in line waiting to pay when an argument broke out between him, the 17-year-old boy and two other people.

A fight soon ensued and authorities say the 17-year-old boy eventually pulled out a gun and shot Boyd several times.

The teen was arrested Saturday. Specific details on the charges he faces haven’t been released. Authorities haven’t said what sparked the argument.

