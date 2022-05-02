COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Supporters of recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio have sued state legislative leaders in an anticipated dispute over whether a referendum can appear on the state ballot in November.

Ohio’s secretary of state submitted petitions on behalf of Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol to the Legislature Jan. 28, giving lawmakers four months to consider the issue.

Given the stated lack of support for the initiative among Republican leadership, the group argues it can gather more signatures to place the issue before voters in November.

Legislative staffers say the petitions weren’t submitted 10 days before the Jan. 3 start of the legislative session, invalidating the possibility of a vote in November.