Ohio leaders discuss impact of American Rescue Plan’s Child Tax Credit

They're saying the American Rescue Plan could cut child poverty in Ohio cities in half

(WKBN) – Ohio leaders and advocates held a virtual press conference Monday ahead of President Biden’s visit to the state on Tuesday.

During the conference, they outlined the impact of the American Rescue Plan’s Child Tax Credit and how eligible parents can make sure they get it.

Starting the beginning of July, the Child Tax Act offers monthly payments of $300 per child under age 6 and $250 per child through age 17.

State Representative Janine Boyd was joined by Columbus City Councilmember Elizabeth Brown, Children’s Defense Fund–Ohio Executive Director Tracy Nájera and Erin Ryan, the managing director of Women’s Public Policy Network.

