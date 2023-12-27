YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is discussing what happened over the past year throughout the state. He made himself available last week for interviews, and WKBN 27 First News anchor Stan Boney talked with him about Ohio’s job market, abortion, marijuana, and his political future.

In Ohio, $20 billion is being spent to build a new Intel plant north of Columbus. And with other developments taking place in Ohio, Husted has concerns

“Is there enough housing? I say this often. Our children and grandchildren don’t need to leave Ohio to find jobs anymore, but unless they’re going to live with you, we have to build a place for them to live,” Husted said.

Husted also referred to Lordstown becoming a center of battery production for electric vehicles, and that could create workforce issues.

“Communities are competing with one another,” he said.

Husted opposed the constitutional amendment that changed Ohio’s abortion laws. He said he is concerned about it but respects the “voice of the voters.”

He also opposed legalizing recreational marijuana and doesn’t want the state legislature to hesitate in writing the laws to regulate it.

“The general assembly needs to make job one in 2024 passing a bill to help make sure that the safeguards are put in place that gets done right,’ Husted said.

The Ohio Primary is March 19. Who is Husted supporting for president and for Ohio’s seat in the U.S. Senate?

“I don’t intend on endorsing in the Senate race, but I do intend to endorse for president, and I’ll make my thoughts on that soon,” Husted said.

As far as his own political future, Husted said he is looking to the governor’s seat.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that I’m laying the foundation to run for governor in 2026,” he said. “We have a campaign committee open. We’ve raised a substantial amount of resources and have a lot of people coming forward at the grassroots level.”

Husted is also scheduled to be deposed early next year by investors suing FirstEnergy. He says he’s already turned over all the documents that were requested and will be happy to give them everything that he can.