Ohio lawmakers to hold hearing on vaccine bill Tuesday, but proposal’s contents remain a mystery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse will hold a hearing Tuesday on the newly introduced House Bill 435, but little is known about it except that it is “regarding vaccines.”

The new proposal comes after several bills have been introduced to change, ban or limit vaccine requirements in Ohio. Republicans in the House said last week they were working on a bill bringing several ideas together.

“Leadership has listened to everyone who has submitted a bill and I think they’re going to come up with something that brings all those ideas together,” said Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield).

Now, House Bill 435 has been introduced and immediately placed on the House Health Committee calendar for Tuesday, but as of Monday afternoon, the actual text of the bill is not available. The bill’s sponsors are expected to speak at the hearing.

Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin), who serves on the health committee, said this is not the direction Ohio should be going while the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much impacting Ohioans.

“I think it’s important that we all have a clear message of what science shows, which is that vaccines are safe and effective and really important for public health and that we enact policy that reflects that,” she said.