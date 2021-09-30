Ohio lawmakers set to miss another redistricting deadline

FILE – This Wednesday, June 9, 2021, file photo shows Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman discussing the Senate passage of Ohio’s two-year, $75 billion state budget, in Columbus, Ohio. State lawmakers in Ohio will miss their initial Thursday, Sept. 30 deadline for redrawing the state’s congressional district maps for the next decade, a key lawmaker says. T (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A key lawmaker says state lawmakers in Ohio will miss their initial Thursday deadline for redrawing the state’s congressional district maps for the next decade.

The lapse predicted by Senate President Matt Huffman punts the job to the Ohio Redistricting Commission, a newly created panel already facing criticism and lawsuits challenging the fairness of the new map it passed for state legislative districts.

The congressional deadline comes weeks after the panel missed its Sept. 1 deadline for redrawing state legislative districts and went on to approve new district boundaries purely along party lines.

That means those maps, as they stand, will only last for four years.